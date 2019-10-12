Picture was posted by Aishwarya on the occasion of Big B's 77th birthday on October 11

Amitabh Bachchan with his grand-daughter Aaradhya Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: A snapshot of Amitabh Bachchan with his grand-daughter Aaradhya, which the superstar's bahu Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan posted on social media, trended all through Saturday.

The picture was posted by Aishwarya on the occasion of Big B's 77th birthday on October 11. In the image, a smiling Big B is seen sitting with Aaradhya on his lap. The veteran actor and his grand-daughter are dressed in white ethnic attire.

Aishwarya posted birthday greetings and wishes for her father-in-law along with the picture.

"Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji. God Bless and Love you Always," she wrote with the snapshot.

Bollywood celebrities and Big B fans alike were soon gushing over the picture.

Actress Bipasha Basu commented: "So Sweet."

A user wrote: "Wow picture of the year - Dada ki poti."