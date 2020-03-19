The Marathi actress resembles the Bollywood star from her heydays

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Image Credit: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Marathi actress Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblence to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several of Naik’s pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many on social media feel that they are reminded of Rai Bachchan in her early days in the film industry.

“Aishwarya’s duplicate,” a user commented.

Another user wrote: “Aishwarya’s carbon copy.”

Earlier in 2005, actress Sneha Ullal, who was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan in ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’, made similar headlines for her striking resemblance to Rai Bachchan.

However, ‘Lucky’ fared way below expectations at the box office, and Ullal could not quite make her mark in Bollywood in the years to come.

Sneha Ullal Image Credit: PTI