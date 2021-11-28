Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji is the latest celebrity to be placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
The former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and younger sister to actress Kajol, confirmed the news of her health status on social media, adding that she was taking all precautions in light of her prognosis.
“Hey everyone I’ve been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required,” posted Mukerji on her Instagram story, while also posting pictures of her hospital stay in Mumbai.
The actress, who is staging her big Bollywood comeback with ‘Code Name Abdul’, appeared to be in good spirits, posting selfies from the hospital while plugging in her new film as well on her stories.
The film first saw light of day in 2017 at the South Asian International Film Festival, but is set to release theatrically in India on December 10. A UAE release date for the film is unclear at the time.
The thriller follows four Indian counter intelligence agents who are given a mission to move an elusive terrorist from the US to India when things go wrong.
Mukerji’s last appearance in Bollywood was in a 2016 film titled ‘Anna’. She also was a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season seven in 2013 and was the first runner up.