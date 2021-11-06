If you didn’t get enough of Ajay Devgn in the ‘Sooryavanshi’ cameo then you aren’t alone. Which is perhaps why filmmaker Rohit Shetty has already moved on to bring ‘Singham 3’ to a cinema near you sooner, rather than later.
Shetty will spearhead the third installment in the ‘Singham’ franchise and the fifth film in his ever-expanding cop universe, eyeing the August 15, 2023 weekend for the release of the action-thriller.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Devgn will reprise his role as the super cop who is chasing down a terrorist cell that takes him from Delhi to the Kashmir region.
“It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on… It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year,” a source told the entertainment portal.
The report further stated that Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also feature in cameos, reprising their characters from ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, respectively.
Ahead of the release of ‘Singham 3’ though, Shetty also has his comic caper ‘Cirkus’ where Singh will feature in a double role.
‘Sooryavanshi’, out now in UAE cinemas, features Kumar as a cop tracking down a terrorist cell. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead, while Devgn and Singh feature in cameos.