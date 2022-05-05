After throwing the bait with regards to ‘Koffee With Karan not returning, filmmaker-producer and talk show host Karan Johar backtracked hours later to announce the seventh season of his hugely popular chat show will return, only this time on a streaming medium.

A few hours following an Instagram post where Johar announced he will bow out with his controversial show, the filmmaker did an about turn to reveal that the show will skip the TV netwroks to feature on Disney+ Hotstar and will feature some of the biggest stars in the country who will grace his couch as the fight for the iconic coffee hamper.

Taking to his Instagram, Johar shared yet another note that spoke about the medium of exhibition of the upcoming season. The note read: “Koffee With Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! (sic).”

Along with the show’s return, its most viewed segment, the rapid-fire round will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more.

Koffee With Karan Image Credit: IMDB

The note further stated, “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest — and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!”

Earlier, Johar had shared a similar note in terms of look and feel where with a heavy heart, he announced that the show will see the end to its journey as it will never return to the small screen. But, the recent development only tells that the filmmaker was drumming up the buzz for the new season.

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on Koffee with Karan. Image Credit: Instagram

Speaking on the occasion, Johar added: “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time.”

“Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better,” he added.

The seventh edition of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will start shooting on May 7.