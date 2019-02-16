After its screening at the Berlin Film Festival, Ritesh Batra’s romantic-drama ‘Photograph’ is all set to release on March 15 in India.
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the makers took to their social media sharing a poster along with the new release date.
Set in Mumbai, the film chronicles the story of a struggling photographer, played by Siddiqui, who, under pressure by his grandmother to get married, convinces an introverted stranger (Malhotra) to pose as his fiancee.
‘Photograph’ marks the reunion of Batra and Siddiqui after their successful collaboration in 2013’s ‘The Lunchbox’.
The film also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
Written and directed by Batra, ‘Photograph’ is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory.