Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma during 2019 International Quality Awards (IQA) in Mumbai, on March 15, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Adah Sharma is thrilled about playing a man in a comedy film on sex reassignment surgery.

‘Man to Man’ revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love and marrying Sharma’s character and later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through surgery.

“I try to pick different characters from my debut ‘1920’ to ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Commando 3’. This is the first time I’m playing a guy,” Sharma said in a statement.

Kasturia said it’s the right combination of entertainment and a social message.

“This film is a very different and an interesting take on the burning issue of gender acceptance,” he said.

It has been written and directed by Abir Sengupta.