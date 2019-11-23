Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor and other celebrities pay their respects

Veteran actress Shaukat Azmi, wife of late Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and mother of actress Shabana Azmi, died on Friday. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Saturday.

She was 93 and had been suffering from old age-related ailments. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai hospital but was reportedly discharged a couple of days ago.

The late prominent theatre and film personality is survived by daughter Shabana Azmi and son Baba Azmi, who is a prominent cinematographer.

Bollywood celebrities started visiting her residence on Saturday morning to pay their respects.

Actress Tabu, who is the grand daughter of Shaukat, expressed her condolences, as did model-actress Saiyami Kher (who is Shabana’s niece). Urmila Matondkar, producer Boney Kapoor, actor-director Satish Kaushik and designer Manish Malhotra were among others who paid their respects.