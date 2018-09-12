Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan has turned director for a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

“It has been an enriching experience writing and directing this tribute to India’s commitment to progress, and for this to be backed by Johnnie Walker — The Journey and Dharma 2.0 made it even more special,” Khan said in a statement.

“Mission Mars has made all of us so proud, and I have tried to encapsulate the spirit of all those who made this achievement possible,” he added.

The movie is inspired by India’s rover successfully orbiting Mars and comes on the eve of its fourth anniversary. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Abhishek Saha and Sonali Sachdev.

It is scheduled to be digitally released on September 20.