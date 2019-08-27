Shah Rukh’s other two children — Suhana and Aryan — are also trained in the martial art

Image Credit: Supplied

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam is keeping up with the family tradition of Taekwondo and is now a yellow belt in the sport.

Khan, whose other two children — Suhana and Aryan — are also trained in the sport, took to Twitter to share a photograph of his three children in Taekwondo outfits.

“Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher Fight Club. Yellow belt it is,” Khan captioned the image.