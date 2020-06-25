Amazon Prime Video has released a spooky teaser for Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming web series ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’.
The original show will be Bachchan’s first foray into the streaming world.
The ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ teaser offers a glimpse of the psychological thriller as Bachchan’s character’s daughter Siya goes missing. Actress Nithya Menen, who plays the mum, can be seeing playing with a little girl. When the girl disappears, the teaser turns grim. In a voice-over she says: “We were happy in our small world. But one day, everything changed.”
The thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. It also stars Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.
The full trailer of the show will release on July 1. ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.