Yusuf Husain Image Credit: Image tweeted by Abhishek Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Husain has died aged 73 following health complications stemming from COVID-19. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where he was receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

Tributes for Husain were led by Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta who posted an emotional note in remembrance of his father-in-law. “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form.”

Actress Pooja Bhatt reacted to the post with an emotional message of her own. “This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all!”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the late star. “#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family,” he posted.

Husain was best known for his roles in hit films such as ‘Raees’, ‘Raaz’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Shahid’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘Krrish 3’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Rajeev Khandelwal also shared a throwback picture from the time when Husain attended his reality show ‘Sacch Ka Saamna’. “The man who faced his truths on #SachKaSaamna like nobody else finally meets the truth of everyone’s life. I will remember him for someone so real that it feels unreal. Respect. #YusufHussain,” the actor and host posted.

Ranvir Shorey also extended condolences on his Twitter handle by remembering the late actor. “Saddened to hear of senior colleague, #YusufHussain sahab’s demise. A warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence. He will be missed. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. #RIP #respect,” he posted.

Other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Dia Mirza also extended their condolences.