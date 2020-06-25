Indian actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood and its “corrupt practices” in an Instagram post.
The ‘Dev.D’ star has been sharing posters of films he’s acted in and anecdotes about them. In his latest update he has talked about political thriller ‘Shanghai’, which released in 2012.
“A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel ‘Z’ by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood!” Deol wrote.
His comments come amid widespread anger in the film industry and the public over nepotism and elitism in Bollywood — a wave that was triggered by the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
We might not know whether Deol had this particular tragedy in mind when critiquing the movie business, but he made clear which side of the debate he’s on.
“By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of “Bollywood”, but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger “picture” (pun intended). (@priyasreedharan we gotta make another movie! What’s Wasim Khan’s Instagram handle?). #makingwhatbollywouldnt.”