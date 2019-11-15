The ‘Forrest Gump’ remake also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead

Image Credit: Courtesy of Star TV

Aamir Khan, who is busy shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, might just manage what others have failed to in the past — bring the three Khans of Bollywood together in a film. The rumour mill is abuzz that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also join the project.

The film is an Indian remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump’ and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

In the Hollywood film, there is a scene where Hanks’ character is sitting on a bench. It seems Aamir wants Shah Rukh and Salman for the scene.

“He is very keen to have a special appearance from the two. While Shah Rukh has agreed, Salman is yet to give his consent,” a source told entertainment web portal Bollywood Life.

Aamir is playing the role of a Punjabi in the film and has undergone a physical transformation for the project.