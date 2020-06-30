Bollywood actor Aamir Khan revealed that his staff has been tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine in a hospital in Mumbai, while he and his family have tested negative.
“This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility,” posted Khan on Facebook.
Khan is now taking his mother for a COVID-19 test and is praying that she tests negative just like him and his family.
He also gave big shout out to a private hospital in Mumbai and the BMC officials for taking prompt action and sanitising his housing society.
Earlier, Boney Kapoor’s staff was also tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined.