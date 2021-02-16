Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his children, Junaid and Ira Khan Image Credit: IANS and Instagram.com/khan.ira/

Look’s like another star kid is ready to make a splash in Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan commencing with his first feature film project.

The revelation was made by Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan, who took to her Instagram to wish her brother luck on bended knee, with a bouquet of flowers.

“Junnuu! This wasn’t his first play or his first show or our first play together but... today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He’s been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I’ve been his younger sister longer than any of the other things [sic],” Ira posted.

“His professionalism is unparalleled. I’m super excited for him. Can’t wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!” she added.

While Ira remains in the dark about his film, Indian daily Mid-day has revealed the project is titled ‘Maharaja’ and is being produced by Yash Raj Films, which had earlier worked with Aamir on ‘Dhoom 3’.

The report further states that Siddharth P Malhotra will direct the film, which is said to be based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case. He is said to portray the role of a journalist, Karsandas Mulji.

