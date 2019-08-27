Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.
The two are all smiles in the photo.
Tagging Mishaal in her story, she wrote: "Ayyyyeee on this day 2017."
They have been dating for two years, but it was just a few months ago that she confirmed it. She had taken to Instagram stories and had an 'Ask me anything' session with her followers.
She was asked by a follower if she is dating anyone. Responding to the same, Ira uploaded a photograph in which she is hugging the musician and also tagged him in it.
Few days before, Ira had shared a sweet picture which took over the internet in no time. In the post, Mishaal was seen embracing Ira in his arms. The caption of the post read, "Everything will be okay".