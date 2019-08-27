They have been dating for 2 years, but it was just a few months ago that she confirmed it

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kirpalani Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

The two are all smiles in the photo.

Tagging Mishaal in her story, she wrote: "Ayyyyeee on this day 2017."

Ira captioned the post, "AYYYYEEE ON THIS DAY 2017 @MishaalKripalani". But the post was removed later. Image Credit: Instagram

They have been dating for two years, but it was just a few months ago that she confirmed it. She had taken to Instagram stories and had an 'Ask me anything' session with her followers.

She was asked by a follower if she is dating anyone. Responding to the same, Ira uploaded a photograph in which she is hugging the musician and also tagged him in it.