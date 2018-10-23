FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan stands wife his wife Kiran Rao at their residence in Mumbai, India. On October 10, actor and heavyweight Bollywood producer Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao put out a statement saying that they were “committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in.” In a Tweet, Khan said they were about to begin work with someone who has been accused of sexual misconduct and the matter is pending in court. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) Image Credit: AP

Celebrated filmmaker and screenplay writers Raju Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali have invited young scriptwriters to be a part of a ‘Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest’.

This will be the second edition of the contest announced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

“Last year, when we announced the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest, it was an attempt to give an opportunity to budding writers. We hope that through this contest, we are able to reach out to all those who want an opportunity to write a film script,” said Khan.

The contest follows a transparent process of accepting only those entries that are registered either with the Screen Writers Association (SWA) or with any other organisation where registration is considered valid.

Rajabali, who is also the jury chairperson, said, “We are currently shortlisting the scripts from the first edition. The winners will be announced before the year-end. I understand the struggle of writers.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for writers and I am happy to be a part of the second edition of the contest,” said Hirani.

Rohit Khattar, chairman of Cinestaan Digital, said, “With the unwavering support from Aamir, Anjum, Juhi and Raju, we are delighted to take the contest forward for another year. Discovering talent in our country is our key mission.”