Celebrated filmmaker and screenplay writers Raju Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali have invited young scriptwriters to be a part of a ‘Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest’.

This will be the second edition of the contest announced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

“Last year, when we announced the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest, it was an attempt to give an opportunity to budding writers. We hope that through this contest, we are able to reach out to all those who want an opportunity to write a film script,” said Khan.

The contest follows a transparent process of accepting only those entries that are registered either with the Screen Writers Association (SWA) or with any other organisation where registration is considered valid.

Rajabali, who is also the jury chairperson, said, “We are currently shortlisting the scripts from the first edition. The winners will be announced before the year-end. I understand the struggle of writers.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for writers and I am happy to be a part of the second edition of the contest,” said Hirani.

Rohit Khattar, chairman of Cinestaan Digital, said, “With the unwavering support from Aamir, Anjum, Juhi and Raju, we are delighted to take the contest forward for another year. Discovering talent in our country is our key mission.”