Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and sources say he’s pushing through despite a rib injury.
The ‘PK’ star suffered the injury during an action sequence for the film, but had resumed the shoot by popping some pain killers.
A source on the set revealed: “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers.”
The 55-year-old actor allegedly didn’t want to delay the shoot, for which special arrangements had been made.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. The comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan after critically appreciated movies ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.
The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.