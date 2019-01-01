Actor Aamir Khan on Monday announced his new project ‘Rubaru Roshni’, which will air on TV.
Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has produced the feature film, which will premiere in India on January 26, 2019, which is Republic Day.
“Hey guys, our next film from Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is premiering on StarPlus, on January 26,2019 at 11 am. It’s something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. ‘Rubaru Roshni’. Don’t miss it,” tweeted Khan, who made his small screen debut with talk show ‘Satyamev Jayate’.
‘Rubaru Roshni’ is directed by Svati Chakravarty.
Khan, whose last film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ was widely panned, also shared a video clip, in which he said: “On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting because I have a plan for you.”
“I would like to present a very special thing in front of you. No it is not a new episode of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, but if touches the heart only then it will make sense, so let us meet on January 26.”