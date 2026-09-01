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20 years of ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’: Rajkumar Hirani celebrates Gandhigiri

The anniversary post prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from fans

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Arshad Warshi as Circuit (left) and Sanjay Dutt as Munna in 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.
Arshad Warshi as Circuit (left) and Sanjay Dutt as Munna in 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.
IMDB

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani marked 20 years of his acclaimed satirical comedy Lage Raho Munna Bhai on Tuesday with a heartfelt social media post celebrating the film and its enduring message.

Hirani shared a video compilation featuring some of the movie’s most memorable scenes on his official social media account.

“20 years of a film that taught us — pyaar se, baat se, aur thodi si Gandhigiri se… sab mumkin hai” (with love, through dialogue and with a little Gandhigiri… anything is possible), he wrote, adding a red heart and clapperboard emojis. He also used the hashtag #LageRahoMunnaBhai. He also used the hashtag #LageRahoMunnaBhai.

The anniversary post prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from fans, with many praising the film for its humour, warmth and timeless message.

“One of the finest and everyone's favourite cult classics. Can't believe it's been 20 years of this masterpiece. Still feels fresh,” one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote that the film was “truly special and unforgettable”, adding that its message about kindness, compassion, humanity and treating people with love remains meaningful even two decades after its release.

“It was a package of entertainment,” another user commented.

A landmark in Hindi cinema

Written, edited and directed by Hirani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films.

Released in 2006, the film was the second instalment in the popular Munna Bhai franchise, following Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003).

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi returned as Munna Bhai and Circuit, respectively. Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani, who featured in the first film, also appeared in the sequel.

The cast additionally included Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar and Dia Mirza.

The film centred on Munna Bhai's unusual encounter with Mahatma Gandhi and popularised the concept of “Gandhigiri” — applying Gandhian principles of non-violence, compassion and peaceful resistance to everyday life.

International recognition

Lage Raho Munna Bhai also earned recognition beyond India. It is widely regarded as the first Hindi film screened at the United Nations.

The film was also presented in the Tous Les Cinémas du Monde section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

Two decades after its release, the film remains remembered for blending comedy and social commentary while conveying a message of kindness and nonviolence to a mainstream audience.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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