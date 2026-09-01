The anniversary post prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from fans
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani marked 20 years of his acclaimed satirical comedy Lage Raho Munna Bhai on Tuesday with a heartfelt social media post celebrating the film and its enduring message.
Hirani shared a video compilation featuring some of the movie’s most memorable scenes on his official social media account.
“20 years of a film that taught us — pyaar se, baat se, aur thodi si Gandhigiri se… sab mumkin hai” (with love, through dialogue and with a little Gandhigiri… anything is possible), he wrote, adding a red heart and clapperboard emojis. He also used the hashtag #LageRahoMunnaBhai. He also used the hashtag #LageRahoMunnaBhai.
The anniversary post prompted an outpouring of nostalgia from fans, with many praising the film for its humour, warmth and timeless message.
“One of the finest and everyone's favourite cult classics. Can't believe it's been 20 years of this masterpiece. Still feels fresh,” one Instagram user commented.
Another wrote that the film was “truly special and unforgettable”, adding that its message about kindness, compassion, humanity and treating people with love remains meaningful even two decades after its release.
“It was a package of entertainment,” another user commented.
Written, edited and directed by Hirani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films.
Released in 2006, the film was the second instalment in the popular Munna Bhai franchise, following Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003).
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi returned as Munna Bhai and Circuit, respectively. Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani, who featured in the first film, also appeared in the sequel.
The cast additionally included Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar and Dia Mirza.
The film centred on Munna Bhai's unusual encounter with Mahatma Gandhi and popularised the concept of “Gandhigiri” — applying Gandhian principles of non-violence, compassion and peaceful resistance to everyday life.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai also earned recognition beyond India. It is widely regarded as the first Hindi film screened at the United Nations.
The film was also presented in the Tous Les Cinémas du Monde section of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.
Two decades after its release, the film remains remembered for blending comedy and social commentary while conveying a message of kindness and nonviolence to a mainstream audience.