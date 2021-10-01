1 of 12
Soujanya: Noted Kannada small-screen actress Soujanya was found dead on October 1 under suspicious circumstances in an apartment near Doddabele village on the outskirts of Bengaluru city in neighbouring Ramnagar district on Friday. Soujanya left a four-page note before allegedly committing suicide. “I love you all. Behind this my mental state is not good. Health issues are killing from inside. So I felt better doing this. I am so sorry. Even now I don’t feel like doing this. But, Pappa, mommy, I am sorry, I love you for everything,” she wrote. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that he has instructed the police to conduct an inquiry into the case and take suitable action.
Image Credit: IANS
Kushal Punjabi: Mere days before 2020 was celebrated, the Indian film and television industry was reeling with the sudden death of actor Kushal Punjabi. Having starred in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Lakshya’, Karan Johar’s ‘Kaal’, and UTV’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal’, Punjabi’s death on December 26 saw a muted New Year for many of his fans and friends. According to the police report, the actor died by suicide aged 42. It was claimed he was suffering from depression. A suicide note reportedly left his belongings to his parents and his son. Close friend and fellow actor Karanvir Bohra posted a touching tribute for the actor, saying: “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable....”
Sejal Sharma: Shortly following the death of Kushal Punjabi, Indian TV actress Sejal Sharma was found dead at her Mumbai residence on January 24. The ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai’ actress was reportedly under a lot of stress following the ill health of her parents. A suicide note was also reportedly discovered at the time, which pointed at the hard life. Meera Deosthale, who stars in the Colors TV’s ‘Vidya’ shared a post in memory of Sharma, posting: “Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u… sending u love and prayers”.
Manmeet Grewal: The Indian TV actor, who starred in shows such as ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ and ‘Kuldeepak’, died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai in May. According to reports, the actor was burdened by debt and was unable to find work during the lockdown in India during the pandemic. Reports state the 32-year-old actor was found hanging in the bedroom by his wife.
Preksha Mehta: Indian television actress Preksha Mehta’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging on May 26, with police finding a note she had left behind. The ‘Crime Patrol’ actress, 25, was found in her home in Indore, where she was spending time with her family during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to news reports, it is believed she was suffering from depression caused by of loss of work during the outbreak. In a suicide note she left behind, it is alleged that her career and failed relationships were behind the cause.
Disha Salian: On June 8, news emerged that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian died after reportedly jumping off or accidentally falling from the 14th floor residence of her fiancee in Malad. Salian’s death was followed by Rajput’s death five days later. Just like Rajput’s death, her tragedy is also shrouded in mystery.
Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14 last year. Multiple government agencies are probing his death, but the official post mortem reports have concluded that Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging. His sudden death reignited debates on the importance of mental health and how celebrities find it difficult to cope under the spotlight. His millions of fans are still struggling to cope with the 34-year-old actor’s death eight months later and are demanding a conclusive end to the investigation. Rajput was an award-winning actor who had an impish charm about him and has acted in several blockbusters including ‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Chhicchore’.
Susheel Gowda: Even as Bollywood was reeling from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, news broke that TV actor Susheel Gowda had reportedly died by suicide in his hometown Mandya in July. Best known for his role in the show, ‘Anthapura’, according to police reports, he was found dead by hanging. Gowda was 32. Gowda joined the Kannada television serials in 2015 and acted in a few Kannada films.
Sameer Sharma: Television actor Sameer Sharma, 44, who gained popularity after starring in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, was also found dead at his Mumbai residence on August 5 last year. According to the police report, the actor died by hanging, with the death ruled a suicide. Social media posts by the late actor hinted that the actor was perhaps battling depression. On July 20, the actor had shared on Facebook a short film he made. Titled ‘The Cut’, the effort has been described by the actor as: “A film about the psychological effects of the isolation due to the lockdown on a person living alone.” Many similar poems written in Hindi and English, with pain and heartbreak as themes, can be found in his social media accounts.
Asif Basra: Indian actor Asif Basra, known internationally for his role in ‘Outsourced’, was found dead in Dharamsala in Northern India on November 12. He was 53. The police ruled it a case of suicide. Basra had acted in films including ‘Black Friday’, ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Parzania’.
Chitra: The Tamil actress, host and VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai on December 9. The ‘Pandian Stories’ star was 29 and she is suspected to have died by suicide. Investigations are still on. According to a report on The News Minute, Chitra checked into her hotel at 1am after a shoot. An avid social media user, she shared pictures of herself in a sari on her Instagram page a few hours before her death.
Sandeep Nahar: Indian film and TV actor Sandeep Nahar reportedly died by suicide in Mumbai on February 15. According to police reports, Nahar died at his residence and was found hanging by his wife. Nahar, who had worked in ‘Kesari’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, wrote a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide hours before he was found dead. In a video on his social media handle, Nahar spoke about being disappointed with his life on both personal and professional levels.
