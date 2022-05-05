‘Beyond Barriers - Chapter XXI’, by St. Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association and Dubai-based Orb Events, is all set to bring the music to Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, on May 6.
Among those performing are KK, whose credits include the popular number ‘Ankho me teri’; Amit Kumar, of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ fame; ‘Tere Har Sawal Ka’ singer Sudesh Bhosle; and Ankita Bhattacharya, whose songs include ‘Chupi Chupi Katha Gulo’.
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to see ‘Beyond Barriers - Chapter XXI’, which starts at 7.30pm at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, start at Dh75.