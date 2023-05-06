Expressing his delight, Shaan said: “When I first began working on a song for ‘Music School’, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. When I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me.”

He added: “I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience. I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project.”

Director Paparao Biyyala said he was looking for a flamboyant, energetic and lively person for the character but couldn’t find the right person.

“I then saw Shaan recording one of the songs from the film, he was so excited and happy, he was literally dancing while recording and I immediately felt we found our guy. Shaan is not just a brilliant singer but also an effortless actor and most importantly a wonderful person. His positive aura and charming attitude convinced me to cast him in ‘Music School’.”

Shaan has recorded an original song in the film that is set to be released this week and he plays a pivotal role in the film which also stars Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi in key roles along with an ensemble cast comprising senior actors and a bunch of talented newcomers as child artistes.

‘Music School’ is a narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by the society, parents and teachers. With 11 songs in the film, three of them have been recreated from ‘The Sound of Music’, situationally woven beautifully in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

Directed and produced by Indian Administrative Services officer-turned-filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, the musical employs an ace team of technicians.