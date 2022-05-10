Bollywood movie and stage actor Annu Kapoor is set to perform in Dubai as part of the cast of the play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya Hi Nahi’ on May 28.
According to a statement, the Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi play is directed and produced by Neha Singh Dube — who also stars in it — and will be staged at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School.
Leo Art Event Management is staging the show for the fifth time in the UAE, following shows in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011.
‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya Hi Nahi’ was written by Dr Asgar Wajahat in the 1980s and has been staged 1,500 times around the world.
The play is set in 1947 and follows the story of an old Punjabi woman who is left behind in a house in Lahore after the Partition of India. When the new owners of the house, the Mirza family, arrive after being uprooted from Lucknow, the lady refuses to leave until her son returns. The story conveys the message of humanity and friendship that goes beyond nationality.
Don’t miss it!
‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya Hi Nahi’ will be staged on May 28 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, India High School. Gates open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are by invite only. Call 0506342363 or 0504574826 for more information.