Blackpink's Rosé makes history as the first K pop soloist to perform at the Grammys: 'She deserves this'

From K-pop to the world's biggest stage in music history

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Rosé of BLACKPINK is set to make one of the biggest moments in K‑pop history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. On Sunday, February 1, 2026, she will perform at the Grammys, becoming the first K‑pop solo artist ever invited to take the stage at the awards ceremony.

This comes after a breakthrough year for her solo music, especially the global smash APT.  her collaboration with Bruno Mars. 

The song APT. has not only topped charts worldwide and dominated playlists, but it has also earned three Grammy nominations, making Rosé the first K‑pop soloist to be nominated in the Grammys’ major categories. 

Her nominations for the 2026 Grammys are: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

These nominations aren’t just personal milestones but also historic moments for K‑pop on the world stage, just going about to show how far the genre has come in mainstream music awards. 

Fans have been beyond proud and ecstatic, expressing their support on X. One fan saying 'She’s been killing it solo and I’m so excited to see more! She heavily deserves this'.

Even YouTube and the Grammys’ official Instagram pages joined the fangirling, battling it out over who gets to call her their number one girl.

Along with Rosé, the 2026 Grammy Awards also features other exciting features in the lineup.

Confirmed artists so far include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Pharrell Williams, all of whom will take the Grammy stage. 
Emerging voices and Best New Artist nominees like Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas, Katseye, and The Marías are also scheduled to perform

68th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, hosted by Trevor Noah. It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

