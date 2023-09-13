In April, K-pop girl group Blackpink made history as the first K-pop band to headline Coachella, one of the biggest global annual music and arts festival, held in California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. Now, the band has won the coveted Group of the Year award at the VMAs, making history as the first girl group of this century to win this title.
Today, Blackpink officially broke a 24-year-old record, becoming the second female group in VMA history to win the ‘Group of the Year’ award, following in the footsteps of TLC, who received the award in 1999.
Even though Blackpink members did not attend the event, thousands of Blinks (Blackpink fans) took to social media to celebrate the win and congratulate their beloved idols. Blackpink was one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday.
This year, more K-pop artists than ever seemed to be included both in the nominations and performances including K-pop girl groups Blackpink, Fifty Fifty, and Aespa, boy bands Seventeen, TXT (Tomorrow x Together), and Stray Kids, and K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS.
The award show took place on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning UAE time) at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with Nicki Minaj hosting the event for the second year in a row.
Other than the ‘Group of the Year’ award, Blackpink also won the MTV Video Music Award for 'Best Choreography', for their song Pink Venom.
The song was also nominated for three other categories – 'Best K-pop', 'Best Editing', and 'Best Art Direction' awards.
However, K-pop band Stray Kids won the Best K-Pop award with their title track ‘S-Class’ from their third full-length album ‘5-Star’.
Not only were numerous artists included in the 'Best K-Pop' category, but other non-K-Pop categories included artists from the music genre too.
K-pop band TXT won in the ‘Push Performance of the Year’ category.