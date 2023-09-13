Jungkook, the maknae (youngest member) of BTS just won the ‘Song of the Summer’ award at the 2023 VMAs (Video Music Awards) for his solo debut Seven (featuring American rapper Latto).

With this win, the 26-year-old K-pop idol became the first male South Korean soloist to win a VMA award.

Jungkook was one of the top trends on social media on Wednesday, with Armys (BTS fans) congratulating the K-pop star.

The singer also took to Weverse, an online community for K-pop fans, to share a photo of himself at a gym.

A day before he won, Jungkook was seen flying out of Seoul. Fans suspected that he was travelling to the US for the VMAs. However, he didn't attend the music award show.

That’s not all. Jungkook fans have another reason to celebrate. On September 12, US Billboard revealed that ‘Seven’ had successfully remained on the Hot 100 for an eighth consecutive week. ‘Seven’ stays strong at number 37 for the week ending on September 16.

Jungkook has now become only the second Korean solo artist in history, and the first in a decade, to chart a song for eight weeks in the top 40 of the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

The only other Korean soloist to achieve the feat to date is PSY.

Back in July, Jungkook made history when Seven debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Exclusive US charts, making him the first Korean soloist in history ever to debut a song at number 1 on all three charts simultaneously.

The song also continued its interrupted reign at number 1 on Billboard’s Global Exclusive US chart this week, making it the only song released this year, to spend its first eight weeks at the top of the chart.