Bigg Boss 16 star Archana Gautam's cafe targeted in theft; cash counter stolen, FIR filed

In a long Instagram post alongside the video, Archana said she couldn't understand why her cafe had been targeted. "This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don't understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves."