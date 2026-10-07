Bigg Boss 16 star Archana Gautam's cafe targeted in theft; cash counter stolen, FIR filed

Reality TV star Archana Gautam's cafe suffers theft; industry friends react
A man broke into Archana Gautam's Mumbai cafe in the early hours of Tuesday and walked off with its entire cash counter. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has now made the CCTV footage public, hoping it will help police find him.
According to an update Archana shared on her Instagram story, the break-in took place between 5 AM and 6 AM on Tuesday, October 6. The 31-year-old, who opened the cafe in 2025, has already approached the police. "I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt like a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you," she wrote.
In a long Instagram post alongside the video, Archana said she couldn't understand why her cafe had been targeted. "This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don't understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves."
She also spoke about what the business means to her, saying she had built it from her own savings. "Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter."
Several of her industry friends responded to the post. Ridhima Pandit, Bebika Dhurve and Sara Arfeen Khan were among those who expressed shock in the comments and offered Archana words of support.
Archana rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16 and went on to appear in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Celebrity MasterChef. She is currently seen on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's The Indian Game Show. On October 6, the same day as the break-in, she attended the party celebrating Avinash Mishra's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 win.