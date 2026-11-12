Aaryamann Sethi's Mumbai bungalow tour leaves mother Archana Puran Singh teary-eyed
Dubai: Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh was overcome with emotion as she visited her son Aaryamann Sethi’s newly renovated Mumbai home for the first time, proudly watching him take another step towards independence.
Aaryamann, son of Archana and actor Parmeet Sethi, recently invited his family to tour his bungalow at Madh Island. In a vlog shared on his YouTube channel, he documented their reactions as they explored the property, which he has been renovating for nearly a year.
The visit was particularly special for Archana, who had not seen the finished house before. Parmeet, meanwhile, had been closely involved in the renovation work.
As he welcomed his family, Aaryamann admitted he felt a mix of excitement, happiness, and nervousness, especially because his mother was visiting his home for the first time.
The family members were quick to appreciate the transformation, showering him with compliments as they looked around the property.
Archana was visibly emotional during the visit, reflecting on how her son had grown up and taken on the responsibilities of building a home of his own. Her reaction captured a proud mother's realization that her boy was now an independent adult.
Aaryamann's younger brother Ayushmaan also joined the visit, accompanied by his fiancee Samiksha. The family spent time exploring different areas of the bungalow and appreciating the work that went into the renovation.
Aaryamann's fiancée, actor Yogita Bihani, was not present during the family tour. She had been involved in the renovation process but was away shooting for a new project.
Yogita has previously featured in family moments shared by Archana, including a vlog from London in which she and Aaryamann looked after the actress when she fell ill.
Aaryamann has been documenting aspects of his personal life and the renovation journey through his online videos, giving followers glimpses of his relationship with his family.
The latest vlog offered another personal moment, with Archana and Parmeet celebrating their son's achievement and seeing the result of months of work on his new home.