GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Beyond the Bar: Why was the K-Drama's love story cut short? Fans need Season 2 for closure

The K-Drama has been serving much entertainment for the summer

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
What fans really wanted to see, was the growing love story between them: Yet, everything was left on a rather ambiguous note and fans are quietly fuming in Twitter, Reddit threads that they deserve much more.
What fans really wanted to see, was the growing love story between them: Yet, everything was left on a rather ambiguous note and fans are quietly fuming in Twitter, Reddit threads that they deserve much more.

Netflix has a new courtroom crush, and it goes by the name Beyond the Bar. Since its summer premiere, this sharp K-drama has been serving up drama and justice, holding a spot in the streamer’s Top 10 non-English shows for five straight weeks. But here’s the burning question: will fans be getting another round in Season 2, or is the gavel about to come down for good?

The storyline

Front and cenre is Jung Chae-yeon as Kang Hyo-min, a whip-smart rookie lawyer who dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of a prestigious law firm. Guiding (and sometimes grilling) her is Lee Jin-wook as Yoon Seok-hoon, a tough-as-nails mentor with plenty of personal baggage. Together, they take on complex cases that would leave most attorneys shaking in their blazers. However, what fans really wanted to see, was the growing love story between them: Yet, everything was left on a rather ambiguous note and fans are quietly fuming in Twitter, Reddit threads that they deserve much more.

The hype

Audiences clearly can’t get enough. With 3.5 million views this week alone, the show continues to sit pretty in Netflix’s Top 10 across 42 countries. Fans are also praising its unique tone, with one noting:

“Some shows are loud, some are dazzling, and Beyond the Bar wasn’t either. It was soft, deliberate and almost heavy. It made me ask questions I didn’t want answered. It made me sit with contradictions, and that weight feels like something I will keep long after the ending.”

The big question: Season 2

So… what’s the verdict? Officially, Beyond the Bar is labeled a limited series on Netflix. Still, fans are holding out hope—especially since the finale left more questions than answers. No sweeping happy ending here; instead, the show closed on an ambiguous note.

 In fact, fans have pointed out that the original storyline did lean toward romance between the two leads, but the creators ultimately opted for a subtler route. As one viewer put it:“I think this drama is one of the best when it comes to portraying how a relationship develops, episode by episode. It’s only 12 episodes, yet it really feels like you’ve witnessed months of growth, and them slowly getting to know each other.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sang Heon-lee and Julia Barrett in this Philippine drama, named Secret Ingredient.

XO Kitty-Minho fans, watch this Phillipine drama first

2m read
A still from Ashes of Love.

5 Chinese dramas too tragic and brutal for a rewatch

4m read
Zhao Lusi played the lead role in Hidden Love, the hit Chinese drama.

Zhao Lusi shuts down agency pressure and trolls

2m read
Love Scout features Lee Joon-Hyuk and Han Ji-Min in a slow-burn romance.

7 best K-Dramas that ruled the first half of 2025

4m read