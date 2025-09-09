Front and cenre is Jung Chae-yeon as Kang Hyo-min, a whip-smart rookie lawyer who dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of a prestigious law firm. Guiding (and sometimes grilling) her is Lee Jin-wook as Yoon Seok-hoon, a tough-as-nails mentor with plenty of personal baggage. Together, they take on complex cases that would leave most attorneys shaking in their blazers. However, what fans really wanted to see, was the growing love story between them: Yet, everything was left on a rather ambiguous note and fans are quietly fuming in Twitter, Reddit threads that they deserve much more.