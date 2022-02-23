Dubai-based beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan has gotten hitched to businessman Hassan Elamin during a romantic wedding held on the unique date, 22/02/2022, at Raffles The Palm hotel.
Kattan, the sister of global beauty mogul Huda Kattan, shared videos of preparations for the lavish but intimate occasion on her Instagram stories. Her natural and classic make-up look was created by popular artist Hindash, while Kattan wore two dresses — an off-shoulder Vera Wang dress with a long train, and a lace Esposa Couture gown in the evening for the Katb El-Kitab (Islamic marriage) ceremony.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia ahead of the marriage, Kattan had revealed why she picked the date.
“My feng shui consultant suggested February 22, 2022. I really love beautiful and unique dates,” she said.
Kattan, the founder of the Kayali perfume brand, also spoke about picking the perfect dress out of six options.
“As soon as we got engaged, I went wedding dress shopping with my sisters, and they ended up gifting me the most magical Zuhair Murad dress. Then I went to Esposa to try on a whole bunch of dresses and found another one I loved,” she said.
The US-Iraqi businesswoman and Elamin got engaged on December 4, 2021, during a staycation at the Qasr Al Sarab resort.
“The proposal was very romantic and cheesy, which is exactly what I love,” Kattan said.