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Aubrey Plaza expecting first baby with Christopher Abbott: 'A beautiful surprise'

The couple is expected to welcome their baby in the fall of 2026.

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
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Aubrey Plaza & Christopher Abbot
Aubrey Plaza & Christopher Abbot
X/PopBase

Dubai: Hollywood actress Aubrey Plaza is entering one of life’s biggest milestones: motherhood. On April 7, 2026, Plaza’s representative confirmed to People magazine that the 41‑year‑old star is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, actor Christopher Abbott. According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome their baby in the fall of 2026.

Plaza and Abbott’s personal relationship has largely been kept out of the spotlight. Both are actors who first worked together professionally, they co‑starred in the 2020 thriller Black Bear and later appeared in the 2023–2024 off‑Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Although Plaza and Abbott have largely kept their personal lives private, the couple has been spotted together at fashion events in recent months, drawing fan interest.

Abbott, known for his versatile roles in series like Girls and a range of independent films. Meanwhile, Plaza’s career, spanning decades, began with her breakout as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation and has since expanded into acclaimed films like Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, and Megalopolis, alongside award‑nominated television work.

Sources close to the couple described the pregnancy as a “beautiful surprise” after what has been an emotional period in Plaza’s life. In early 2025, Plaza experienced a deep personal loss when her former husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died.

Although the couple had quietly separated in late 2024, news of Baena’s death ruled a suicide was widely reported and prompted an outpouring of support for Plaza. However, many expressed reservations about the announcement.

Others have pushed back against that view, emphasising that Plaza and Baena had quietly separated months before his death, and that personal timelines for grief and moving forward are deeply individual. One fan on X shared "Is she supposed to be sad for life? Good for her for moving on"

Fans also noted that Plaza has continued to grieve publicly while maintaining her career, and many praised her for finding happiness on her own terms.

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