Assala Nasri and Sherine Abdel Wahab, two legends of Arabic music, are set to bring their A-game to a concert at Al Majaz Amphitheatre concert on February 19.
The superstars will perform their greatest hits at the second concert of the new #letsmajaz season.
Syrian singer Assala is known for hits such as ‘Akthar’, ‘Khanat Al Thekrayat’, ‘Asefa’ and ‘Rawah wi Rooh’. She began her music career in 1991 and has released more than 20 albums since then.
Egyptian singer and actress Sherine will dazzle fans with hits such as ‘Sabri Aleel’, ‘Hoboh Ganna’, ‘Ala Bali’ and ‘Ya Layali’. As a child, she was a member of the Cairo Opera House. In 2002 she got her big break with an album made in collaboration with another newcomer, singer Tamer Hosny. It was a massive hit and launched both their careers to great heights.
Both Assala and Sherine have performed at Al Majaz Amphitheatre before, but this will be the first time they’ll be joining forces at the venue.
In a statement, Al Majaz Amphitheatre management said the venue is prepared to host the new season in line with the UAE’s precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ticket start from Dh200 and are available online.