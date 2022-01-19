To mark the 73rd Indian Republic Day celebrations, the annual Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira will return to the Dubai stage.
The ‘20th Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan & Mushaira’ will bring some well-known stars together for an evening of Hindi and Urdu poetry and prose on January 22 at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.
Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to UAE, sent a message of encouragement ahead of the event. “I appreciate the effort of the organising committee of Kavi Sammelan & Mushaira, Dubai and its founder Mr Syed Salahuddin for his untiring efforts... to bring together talented and creative individuals while also exhilarating the audience,” he said.
Justice Mohammed Babar will be the Chief Guest, while Professor Dr Tariq Syeed will preside over the programme.
Jauhar Kanpuri, Dr Akhilesh Mishra (IAS), Dr Suman Dubey, Dr Nayyar Jalalpuri, Hashim Firozabadi, Shambhu Shikhar, Dr Rakesh Toofan and Ekta Bharti from India are among the legendary names in the field of Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan who will headline the Dubai event this year. Dr Nayyar Jalalpuri, Head of Department, Urdu, Lucknow University, will host the event.
Meanwhile, UAE national Dr Zubair Farooq will command focus on the night with his well-known poems demonstrating that languages are not exclusive to any one nation or country.
The evening will also witness the launch of ‘Dhoop Ka Safar’, a book authored by Jauhar Kanpuri.