The Cultural Foundation, managed by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has set up a new pop-up called Cake & Sprinkles that will feature artworks by 25 UAE-based artists.
The homegrown concept was inspired by US-based Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi’s exhibition ‘General Behaviour’, which is currently on display at the Cultural Foundation. The multimedia exhibition explores the layers of multiculturalism and consumer culture in the UAE through photographic and video-based work developed from 2012 to 2021.
Cake & Sprinkles is the latest offering aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign. Located on the first floor of the Cultural Foundation, the pop-up is open until the August 31.
The artworks on display at the pop-up will showcase artists interpreting their love for sweets. The pop-up will also house interactive fun zones.
The Cultural Foundation also houses the interactive Abu Dhabi Children’s Library.