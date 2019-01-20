A new star-studded gala in the UAE will raise funds for refugee children in Jordan, with tickets open to the public.
The inaugural Abu Dhabi Dream Ball will welcome 500 guests to Emirates Palace on January 31. Egyptian actress Yousra and the actress-Unicef Ambassador Mona Zaki will be in attendance. TV personality Raya Abirached will host.
The evening will feature performances by Lebanese-Armenian pianist Guy Manoukian, the Egyptian-Scottish classical musicians and sisters Laura and Sarah Ayoub, ‘Arabs Got Talent’ singer Emmanne Beasha, Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed, Layla Kardan and the 55-piece Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The Dream Ball hopes to help 5,000 vulnerable children in Jordan who have been impacted by conflict.
“We decided upon the name ‘Dream Ball’ because we wanted our guests to be emotionally connected to our cause. As children we all had dreams, these may have been unrealistic such as wanting to fly a rocket to the moon, but regardless they were often indulged and encouraged by our parents. The children whose lives we are touching have much simpler ambitions, they want to have access to basic education and feel protected,” said Nadine Maalouf, founder and co-chair of Sawtouna, the Abu Dhabi-based philanthropic entity behind the event.
The gala will include a fundraising charity auction, featuring a bespoke artwork by French-Tunisian artist eL Seed.
*Regular seats are Dh2,5000, tables of ten range from Dh25,000 (VIP) to Dh50,000 (VVIP). Tickets are available online.