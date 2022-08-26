Saban Films has announced that they have secured the US and Canadian rights to AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s movie ‘Al Kameen’ or ‘The Ambush’.
The action movie, directed by Pierre Morel (‘Taken’), was released in the UAE on November 2021 across 185 screens and is officially the highest-grossing Arabic-language film in the country.
This marks the company’s first non-English language film acquisition. Saban Films is planning an October 28, 2022 theatrical release and November 1, 2022 on demand and on digital.
‘Al Kameen’ features an all-Emirati lead cast, including Omar Bin Haider, Marwan Abdulla Saleh, Mohammed Ahmed, Mansoor Alfeeli and Khalifa Albahri. It follows the story of three UAE soldiers awaiting salvation when their armoured vehicle is attacked by heavy enemy gunfire and becomes trapped in a remote canyon. Their only hope is a daring rescue mission plotted by their commander.
‘Al Kameen’ was written by Brandon Birtell (‘Furious 7’) and Kurtis Birtell (‘Medal of Honour’) in close consultation with the soldiers involved in the real-life 2018 incident that inspired the plot.
“As more and more embrace international content, we’re thrilled to bring Pierre Morel’s incredible film to a wider audience,” said Bill Bromiley, President, Saban Films. “As Saban’s first foreign language film, ‘The Ambush’, a story about unwavering resilience, will continue to inspire audiences around the world.”