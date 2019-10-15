Image Credit:

Abdullah Ali, the teenager who broke out in his lead role in the Saudi Arabian film ‘Born a King’, attended the opening night of Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth 2019 (Siff) on October 13 at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

During a speech on stage at the 7th edition of Siff, Ali spoke about his enthusiasm in accepting his first film role, and encouraged young attendees to believe in themselves and their abilities as they continue to shape the future of Arab cinema. He also discussed the challenges he faced, such as balancing school work and acting.

The 18-year-old budding actor played the role of a young Prince Faisal, before he became king, in a biographical drama that depicted his real-life voyage to England for the first time at the age of 13.