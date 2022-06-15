Saudi Arabia will organise its first international opera festival later this month, as the kingdom is becoming an entertainment hub and opening up to the world.
The Saudi Culture Ministry has said that the event will be held at the Abu Bakr Salem Theatre in Riyadh on June 18-20 with participation of a select of foreign, Saudi and Arab opera artists.
The festival will feature an opera exhibition displaying costumes and musical instruments, as well as shows from around the globe. The exhibit will also feature rare and old musical pieces and shed light on famous opera houses in the world.
The festival will, moreover, include several educational workshops highlighting opera performances, history of musical instruments and piano playing.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has staged a series of concerts and other entertainment events amid dramatic changes in the country as it seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.