Award-winning actor-filmmaker Nadine Labaki and Egyptian icon Mona Zaki will star in the first Arabic original film to be produced by Netflix, titled ‘Perfect Strangers’.
The streaming giant has also inked a first-look deal with the film’s producer, the Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving working on other possible titles in the future.
The movie, which drops on the streamer in January, is based on a beloved smash-hit Italian feature that narrates the story of seven close friends who meet for dinner and decide to play a game that involves them placing their cell phones on the table and agreeing to openly share every call, text and voice message as it comes.
What starts out as fun, quickly unfolds into an uncharted path of untold secrets that reveals more than what they wish to share.
Aside from Labaki and Zaki, the pan-Arab cast also includes Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Abou Abboud, while the movie is being directed by debut filmmaker Wissam Smayra.
Interestingly, ‘Perfect Strangers’ is reportedly the most remade film in cinematic history, with 18 remakes already having been produced over the years.
‘Perfect Strangers’ is expected to release on January 20 across 190 countries. The film is also produced by Film Clinic, Empire Entertainment and Yalla Yalla.