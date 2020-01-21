Marcel Khalife and Souad Massi will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on March 13.
The Lebanese composer and Algerian singer-songwriter are part of a new season of events called #letsmajaz.
Khalife, known by some as the Bob Dylan of the Middle East, and Massi, who performs an emotive mix of Berber, French and Arabic folk songs, are both known for their live performances.
While the event marks a return for Khalife to Al Majaz Amphitheatre, it will be Massi’s first show at the venue.
Tickets are available online and at the box office starting from Dh80. Doors open at 7.30pm with performers set to take the stage at 9pm.