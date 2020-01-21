The two performers will take the stage in March for one night only

Image Credit:

Marcel Khalife and Souad Massi will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on March 13.

The Lebanese composer and Algerian singer-songwriter are part of a new season of events called #letsmajaz.

Khalife, known by some as the Bob Dylan of the Middle East, and Massi, who performs an emotive mix of Berber, French and Arabic folk songs, are both known for their live performances.

While the event marks a return for Khalife to Al Majaz Amphitheatre, it will be Massi’s first show at the venue.