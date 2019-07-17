The show is helmed by Samer Berkawi whose television drama Al Hayba is a Ramadan staple

Amal Bouchoucha and Adel Karam in ‘Dollar’. Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has announced the release of a new Arabic original drama next month — and it’s helmed by a famed director.

‘Dollar’, a 15-episode series starring Lebanese actor-comedian Adel Karam and Algerian actress Amal Bouchoucha, will begin streaming from August 8 and will be available with subtitles in 20 languages.

The summer production is helmed by Syrian director Samer Berkawi, better known for his hit TV show Al Hayba, which has become a Ramadan staple in recent years.

The plot of Dollar will follow advertising mastermind Tarek (Karam), who is tasked with coming up with a million dollar idea for the launch of a new bank. Tarek only wants to share his idea with the CEO, however, and the bank’s hard-hitting and young CFO Zeina (Bouchoucha) senses something is off.

“I’m truly excited to be working with Netflix on our new series Dollar and am confident that the show will appeal to Netflix’s audiences worldwide,” said director Berkawi.

“This project is an exciting one, bringing together themes of suspense and drama that showcase Amal Bouchoucha’s on-screen talents, as well as Adel Karam’s versatility beyond the comedy that he is known and loved for.”

Karam last year became the first Arab comedian with a Netflix stand-up special (‘Adel Karam: Live From Beirut’) and is best known for his satirical work. However, in 2017 he was the lead actor in the Oscar-nominated drama film, ‘The Insult’.