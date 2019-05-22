Body-swap film by Mohammad Saeed Harib will release in the UAE on Eid

Dubai: Emirati filmmaker Mohammad Saeed Harib’s debut live-action feature ‘Rashid & Rajab’ had its world premiere at Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai on Tuesday night.

The body-swap comedy, set to release on Eid, is the first live-action from Harib, best known for his path-breaking animated series ‘Freej’.

Attending the premiere of the family-friendly film were cast members Emirati star Marwan Abdullah Saleh and Egyptian actor/comedian Shadi Alfons, who play the films titular roles of Rashid and Rajab, alongside Emirati presenter Sheema and Egyptian actress Doaa Ragab. They were joined by co-stars Haifaa Al Ali, Fady Ebrahim, Wonho Chung, Noura Al Desouki, Mahrah Mustafa and Noreen Khalid. Rounding out the talent in attendance were producers Ali Mustafa, Rami Yasin and Majid Al Ansari.