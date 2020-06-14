Egyptian actor Amr Waked has announced that he contracted, and recovered from, the coronavirus along with his son.
The ‘Ramy’ actor, 47, announced to his 7 million Twitter followers the positive news, and said he would go on a livestream in the near future to tell his story.
“With thanks to God, my son has been cured of the coronavirus,” wrote Waked on Twitter in Arabic. “I will do a live soon talking about my own infection with the virus and how God blessed me and cured me, too. Oh God, praise and thanks to you, and I hope God will heal everyone.”
Waked is a star of Egyptian cinema who crossed over into Hollywood. He plays the father of Ramy Youssef’s lead character on the Hulu and OSN series ‘Ramy’.