Comedians Mo Amer and Maz Jobrani will perform their stand-up comedy special in Abu Dhabi on March 4 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
Both comedians are pioneers in Middle Eastern American stand-up, with their humor based in observational comedy.
Mo Amer is best known for his Netflix comedy special ‘Mo Amer: The Vagabond’, and his role as one third of the comedy trio Allah Made Me Funny. He can be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series 'Mo' loosely based on his life which he wrote, produced, and stars in.
Additionally, Mo can be seen starring alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the upcoming D.C. film Black Adam.
No stranger to the region, Maz Jobrani is a founding member and driving force behind the world famous ‘The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour’ Jobrani’s Netflix comedy special ‘Immigrant’ is currently streaming on the platform and his previous comedy special, ‘Pandemic Warrior,’ was filmed in Dubai.
Maz has made appearances in television’s most popular shows and is an LA Times Best Selling Author.
Tickets go on sale October 27 at www.etihadarena.ae starting from Dh250.