Image Credit: twitter.com/sabrinburshaid

Bahraini TV presenter and actress Sabrin Burshaid has died at the age of 34 and her father confirmed the news in a series of emotional Instagram posts.

Ahmed Burshaid announced his daughter’s death after her battle with cancer to his thousands of followers on Monday, receiving a flood of condolences.

“You were a gift to me, God entrusted me with you and I enjoyed being with you for 34 years, because you are a daughter who is kind, giving, well-mannered and warm,” he wrote in Arabic, beneath a black-and-white photo of Sabrin. He added: “To the eternal heavens, the kindest of girls.”

A week earlier, Ahmed Burshaid shared a photo of Sabrin in a hospital bed and at the time, he wrote that she had relapsed and was taken to intensive care. He also asked people to pray for her speedy recovery.

According to news reports, Sabrin had been diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year and was hospitalised with three brain tumours. Her father had appealed to Bahraini authorities on social media to help with the treatment of his daughter and they responded to the appeal.

Sabrin’s Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers, has been reset following her death and now holds three posts containing prayers for the actress.

Twitter user Ayat Gheryani wrote on Tuesday: “To God we belong and to Him we shall return. Heartbroken by yesterday’s news of my Sabrin Burshaid passing. She has always been there for the community and I only ask that the community be there for her and her loved ones tomorrow.”

Sabrin was best known for her role in the 2012 play ‘Zain Flashlight’, but more recently featured in the television series ‘I Have a Script’.

Earlier in the year, her father posted: “Sabrin, you are a source of inspiration for a success story that has fatigue, tears and pain. Yes, like you said, if success was easy, then everyone would have it.”