The comedy drama will likely be a Saudi-Egypt co-production

The 2011 French buddy dramedy ‘Intouchables’ will get an Arabic language remake, thanks to a deal between Gaumont and Yalla Yalla, a joint venture between Dubai-based distributors Front Row Filmed Entertainment and global sales outfit Rocket Science.

‘Intouchables’, starring Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy, depicts the unlikely bond between a wealthy Parisian quadriplegic man and his live-in caretaker.

The upcoming Arabic remake will most likely be a co-production between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with a director and cast yet to be announced.

It will be Yalla Yalla’s second production. Earlier, they announced they would be remaking the 2016 Italian dramedy ‘Perfect Strangers’ in Arabic.