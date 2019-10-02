The 2011 French buddy dramedy ‘Intouchables’ will get an Arabic language remake, thanks to a deal between Gaumont and Yalla Yalla, a joint venture between Dubai-based distributors Front Row Filmed Entertainment and global sales outfit Rocket Science.
‘Intouchables’, starring Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy, depicts the unlikely bond between a wealthy Parisian quadriplegic man and his live-in caretaker.
The upcoming Arabic remake will most likely be a co-production between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with a director and cast yet to be announced.
It will be Yalla Yalla’s second production. Earlier, they announced they would be remaking the 2016 Italian dramedy ‘Perfect Strangers’ in Arabic.
“This would mark the first co-production for a feature film between Egypt and Saudi touching on a universal story that could bridge two entirely different cultures,” said Hisham Al Ghanim and Gianluca Chakra, president and managing partner of Front Row Filmed Entertainment, in a joint statement.