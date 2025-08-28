Cardi B denies guard’s claims of spitting, scratching during dispute

“She is like, security-heavy," Cardi said. "She just looks a little, like she could protect the building.” Under friendlier questioning from one of her own attorneys, Cardi explained why she was keeping her pregnancy secret at the time, seven months after the release of her first major label single and major hit, “Bodak Yellow," when she was still in her “freshman year” of stardom. “I was getting used to things,” she said. “I was just so worried about what everybody was saying and thinking. I thought I was letting a lot of people down.”