The couple has made it a point to protect the privacy of their children
Anne Hathaway is now a mom of 3. Recently, she was photographed in New York City with her newborn.
Hathaway made several public appearances during her pregnancy, including events for The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street. Her maternity looks drew attention on the red carpet. From ancient Greek aesthetics to custom pieces from brands, she was seen showing off her baby bump on all premieres, hiding nothing. No details about the baby have been released.
According to TMZ, Hathaway was spotted walking through New York on Tuesday with a newborn strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier, her first public appearance with the new baby.
It’s her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, and the baby joins their sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
The actress first announced baby no. 3 on Instagram with a caption “x Baby, I’m yours x.”. She later said she and Shulman were surprised by the news. “My favourite moment of the year was taking a pregnancy test and finding out it was positive. It was a complete shock! I found out right before everything kicked off," she told Vogue.
The couple has made it a point to protect the privacy of their kids. They have not yet publicly shared any photos of their children, emphasising on boundaries.
There’s a reason Hathaway’s family news gets this much attention. She’s been public about how much motherhood means to her, and fans have followed her journey through two earlier births and a long career.
“We’re thrilled, we’re overjoyed, but what we’re really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four,” says Hathaway, talking to People.
The projects will keep coming, and the next premiere is presumably far off. For now, Anne Hathaway has said she’s stepping away to be with her family, and a carrier-wearing walk through Manhattan says that more clearly than any statement could.